Photographer David Spindel focusing on Phil "The Scooter" Rizzuto

Scottsdale, Arizona - Join Joyce Rockwood as she interviews her favorite father David Spindel as they look into Phil "The Scooter" Rizzuto through the Lens of Photographer David Spindel on AmericaNewscape.

#philrizzuto #davidspindel #celebrity #yankee #mlb #halloffame #baseball #mvp

Phil Rizzuto: "The Scooter" was an American Major League Baseball shortstop. He spent his entire 13-year baseball career with the New York Yankees (1941–1956), and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994.

courtesy: AmericaNewscape