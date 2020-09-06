First Lady Melania Trump’s Call with Mrs. Akie Abe of Japan

News

Washington, DC - Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump spoke with Mrs. Akie Abe of Japan. Mrs. Trump thanked Mrs. Abe for the tremendous work she and her husband, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have done to strengthen the alliance between the United States and Japan.

Mrs. Trump congratulated Mrs. Abe for her family’s remarkable success, noting that Prime Minister Abe is the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Japan’s history. The First Lady also wished Prime Minister Abe a quick recovery and return to good health. Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Abe look forward to continuing the close friendship they have developed for years to come.