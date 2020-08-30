President Donald J. Trump Approves Louisiana Disaster Declaration

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Laura from August 22 to August 27, 2020.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis.

Finally, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John E. Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more parishes and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.