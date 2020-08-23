NASA Awards Contract for Strategic Research and Analysis, Communications, Exhibits Services

News

Washington, DC - NASA has awarded the Strategic Research and Analysis, Communications, and Exhibits Services (SRACES) contract to Media Fusion LLC of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide comprehensive strategic research and analysis, communications, and exhibits services at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

This is a firm-fixed-price contract with indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity task orders. The contract begins Oct. 1, with a one-year base period, followed by four one-year option periods. The maximum potential value of the contract, including all options, is approximately $57.5 million.

Marshall’s Office of Strategic Analysis and Communications (OSAC) has a continuing need for these services, which are key in implementing and maintaining an overarching communications strategy that clearly and consistently communicates NASA’s strategic vision and guidance, along with Marshall’s goals and business strategy, to both internal and external stakeholders. Services performed under this contract include support for OSAC and its customers, along with satisfying specific communications product-oriented requirements.

