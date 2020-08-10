Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Enticement, Child Pornography Charges

News

Arlington, Virginia - A Virginia man who used an online chat website to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a 12-year-old minor female and later induced the victim to engage in sexually explicit behavior over video chat, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia to a pair of federal charges, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen for the Western District of Virginia.

Roger Allen Bellini, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of coercion and enticement and one count of possession of child pornography. He will be sentenced on January 4, 2021.

According to court documents, Bellini admitted to using an online chat website to communicate with minor females. The defendant admitted the communications were sexual in nature. Specifically, Bellini admitted to communicating with a minor via video chat, beginning when she was 12 years old. He used screen capture software to record his computer screen while he engaged in video chats with the minor. In these video chats, Bellini induced the minor to expose herself and perform sexually explicit acts.

The investigation of the case was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. Trial Attorney Leslie Fisher of the Criminal Division’s Child and Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Swartz prosecuted the case for the United States.

