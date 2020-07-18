President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

André Bauer, of South Carolina, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Belize.

André Bauer is a political leader, commentator, and real estate developer in South Carolina. Mr. Bauer served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives as a State Senator, and as the Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina from 2003- 2011. He was the National Chairman of the Republican Lt. Governor Association in 2005 and he appeared as a political analyst and commentator on CNN from 2016 – 2019.

Mr. Bauer also served as a Major in the South Carolina State Guard from 2010 – 2015. He has worked in real estate development since 1991 and currently is the proprietor of Bunk Aviation, a real estate holding company in Charleston, South Carolina.

Mr. Bauer received his B.A. degree from the University of South Carolina’s College of Applied Professional Sciences in 1991. He is the recipient of a number of honors including the South Carolina Republican Party Terry Haskins Awards for Legislative Leadership.

Sue Ghosh Stricklett, of Maryland, to be Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (Bureau for Asia).

Sue Ghosh Stricklett is an attorney in private practice with over twenty-five years of experience in national security law and foreign affairs. The scope of her practice includes Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, intellectual property licensing and technology transfer, U.S. dual-use and defense trade control licensing, and sanctions law enforcement. She has served as an Asia policy advisor to three Presidential campaigns and several major Indo-American advocacy organizations.

Ms. Stricklett hails from Queens, New York, and is a graduate of the State University of New York, Buffalo. She earned her J.D. from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America.

Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Michael Miklos, of New Jersey, to be Deputy Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security.

Mary G. Vought, of Virginia, to be a Member of the National Council on Disability.

Daniel C. Schreck, of Connecticut, to be a Member of the National Council on Disability..