Washington, DC - The Department of Justice Tuesday announced $2.2 million in grant funding to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) Community Policing Development (CPD) Microgrants Program.

COPS Office Director Phil Keith announced 29 awards with award amounts ranging from $15,090 to $100,000.

“The CPD Microgrants Program is a critical resource to advance innovative community policing projects across the country,” said Director Keith. “These strategic investments from the COPS Office pay huge dividends to state and local law enforcement agencies and the communities that they serve.”

CPD Microgrants Program funds are used to develop the capacity of local, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies to implement community policing strategies. Applicants were invited to propose demonstration or pilot projects to be implemented in their agency that offer creative ideas to advance crime fighting, community engagement, problem solving, or organizational changes to support community policing in one of the following areas:

Human Trafficking

Meeting Rural Law Enforcement Challenges

Officer Safety and Wellness

Recruitment, Hiring, and Retention

School Safety

Staffing and Allocation Studies

Victim-Centered Approaches

Violent Crime

Youth Engagement

Funding through this program is available for the first time since 2018, following the successful removal of a nationwide injunction. These awards are being announced at a critical time for our country, when community policing strategies are very much needed to improve police and community relations.