President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Published: 09 July 2020 09 July 2020

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity:

John Sanchez, of New Mexico, as Chair.

  • Casandra Lynn Garcia, of Texas.
  • Mario Rodriguez, of California.
  • Alfredo Ortiz, of Georgia.
  • David Olivencia, of Indiana.
  • Robert I. Unanue, of Texas.
  • Steve Cortes, of Illinois.
  • Jesus Marquez, of Nevada.
  • Chris Garcia, of California.
  • Jose Fuentes, of Maryland.
  • Lourdes Aguirre, of Florida.
  • Arturo Porzecanski, of New York.