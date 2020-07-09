President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity:
John Sanchez, of New Mexico, as Chair.
- Casandra Lynn Garcia, of Texas.
- Mario Rodriguez, of California.
- Alfredo Ortiz, of Georgia.
- David Olivencia, of Indiana.
- Robert I. Unanue, of Texas.
- Steve Cortes, of Illinois.
- Jesus Marquez, of Nevada.
- Chris Garcia, of California.
- Jose Fuentes, of Maryland.
- Lourdes Aguirre, of Florida.
- Arturo Porzecanski, of New York.