Roswell Teen Charged Federally for Online Threats

Las Cruces, New Mexico - Matthew Lee Herbert, 18, of Roswell, New Mexico, has been charged federally in connection with online threats that prompted the lockdown of Roswell High School last November.

Herbert is charged with interstate communications containing a threat to injure the person of another (18 U.S. Code § 875).

Herbert is accused of posting a message on Snapchat with what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon and the caption, “b ready rhs I ain't playin nomo.”

Another message containing the original post had the caption, “Oof, y'all watch out.”

The high school went into lockdown on November 12, 2019, when staff became aware of the messages.

A summons was issued for Herbert, who appeared in U.S. District Court in Las Cruces for his initial appearance on June 17, 2020, and a preliminary/detention hearing on June 22, 2020.

The public is reminded that all defendants are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and the Roswell Police Department assisted with the investigation.