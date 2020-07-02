White House Press Secretary Regarding the United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement

News

Washington, DC - Yesterday, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) went into effect. Thanks to the bold leadership of President Trump, the agreement will mean stronger economic growth, more jobs for American workers, and fairer trade for our country. President Trump has delivered for American manufacturers, farmers, businesses, and workers.

The agreement will drive job creation and includes the strongest, most advanced, and comprehensive set of labor provisions of any United States trade agreement. American farmers will have access to fairer markets in Canada and Mexico, opening up more opportunities to export their goods. USMCA will strengthen American manufacturing, including incentivizing investment in high paying auto manufacturing jobs here in the United States. Just as promised, President Trump is replacing the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement, which drove American jobs overseas for years. USMCA is a fair deal for American workers and finally brings our trade relationship with Canada and Mexico into the 21st century.