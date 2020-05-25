Arizona Recognizes Military Appreciation Month

News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey declared May 2020 Military Appreciation Month to recognize the sacrifices made by our nation’s military personnel and their families to protect our safety and freedom.

“This month and year-round, Arizona is grateful to the women and men of the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Governor Ducey. “The soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen continue to serve—at home and abroad—to protect our security, safety and freedom. Thank you to all military personnel and their families for their strength and bravery, and for the sacrifices they make every day to protect our nation.”



View the proclamation:

WHEREAS, the Armed Forces of the United States continues to serve as a unified team, at home and at installations throughout the world, ensuring our own security and the security of our allies and fostering the settlement of international differences by peaceful processes; and



WHEREAS, enlightened understanding and unwavering support of our Armed Forces by an informed American people are vital to the strength and vigor of our Armed Forces; and



WHEREAS, our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coast guardsmen, from whom we ask so much, are the cornerstone of our military might and richly deserve to have a special day set aside in their honor; and



WHEREAS, Arizona is forever grateful for the sacrifices of time and treasure made each day by Arizona’s Armed Forces families; and



WHEREAS, our citizens owe an eternal debt of gratitude to our Armed Forces members.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim May 2020 as

MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona



GOVERNOR



DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this fourteenth day of May in the year Two Thousand and Twenty and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Fourth.



ATTEST:



SECRETARY OF STATE