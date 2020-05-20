Launch of COVID-19 Kids' Book Celebrates Pandemic Parents, Provides Sorely Needed Comic Relief

News

San Diego, California - For nearly two months now, many parents have been quarantined with their young children … and while the end may be in sight, we could all do with a laugh. Just in time to offer that comedic relief comes Lily & Timmy’s Super, Awesome, Incredible, COVID-19 B-day!, an e-book, now available on Amazon in all marketplaces worldwide, for both children and adults from comedians and debut authors Mike Farrell and Jacob Horn.

Lily & Timmy's B-day is written tongue-firmly-planted-in-cheek as a children's story yet is in every way a book for adults, too. The story hilariously depicts scenarios that have come to define life during the pandemic with colorful illustrations and witty banter between the parents and kids. From toilet paper hoarding to social distancing to face masks and more. And it all starts with a derailed birthday celebration for 6-year-old twins.

Lily and Timmy have been looking forward to a birthday trip to Disneyland when the pandemic hits and mom and dad try to explain why they need to stay home. And can’t see their friends. Or their grandparents. Yet, mom is determined to create a very special at-home birthday that Lily and Timmy will never forget – even if dad is caught up in the hysteria of the moment.

“These are strange times for kids,” said Farrell. “Jacob and I set out on this writing adventure to create a story that relates to what they’ve have had to go through in missing special occasions and events and try to lift their spirits. At the same time, we wanted to create a humorous escape for all of the parents out there, the unsung heroes, who have remained resilient and found creative new ways to occupy their children’s time.”

The authors are long-time friends who have worked on many comedy and film projects together during their careers in entertainment. Farrell started out as an intern for The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and recently co-wrote a TV sitcom pilot. Horn, meanwhile, has worked on a number of films and TV shows, with the most recent being Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“Mike and I both had projects in the works before the pandemic that are now on hiatus. So, we decided to take this time and put our heads together to do what we do best – entertain people and make them laugh,” said Horn. “The book is meant to give families a shared reading experience they can all enjoy from different points of view.”​

Lily & Timmy’s Super, Awesome, Incredible, COVID-19 B-day! is now available in e-book on Amazon. For more information, go to lilyandtimmy.com.