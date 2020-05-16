Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff For National Peace Officers Memorial Day

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, Friday, May 15, in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Arizona’s peace officers put their lives on the line to serve others and protect our communities — and some have given their all to carry out their duties,” said Governor Ducey. “Today is about them. Their names and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Arizona is forever grateful to all these heroes—and their families—for their service and for giving their all to keep others safe.”