San Diego Zoo Global Invites the Public to The Roaring Twenties: Puttin’ On The R•I•T•Z

News

San Diego, California - Rendezvous in the Zoo (R·I·T·Z), the premier fundraising gala for San Diego Zoo Global, is going virtual for 2020—and this year, the public is invited to participate for free, from the comfort of home. The Roaring Twenties: Puttin’ on the R·I·T·Z—GONE VIRTUAL speakeasy event will provide online guests with a multitude of exciting activities, including an online silent auction, guest appearances by San Diego Zoo’s Rady Animal Ambassadors, toe-tapping music from Wayne Foster Entertainment, stories about wildlife and updates on the organization’s worldwide conservation efforts, and other fun surprises.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most impressive roaring ‘20s-style ensemble or their fanciest pajamas for this unique one-night-only gala. The virtual speakeasy event is free and open to all, but individuals can elevate the experience with one of the upgraded ticket options that feature an exclusive VIP virtual party, an “event in a box” with champagne for a toast, a gourmet dinner and more—delivered to each participant’s door!

The funds raised during the R·I·T·Z virtual event will support the Critical Needs Campaign, which will go towards the conservation organization’s areas of greatest need.

WHERE: San Diego Zoo Facebook page.

WHEN: The event will take place on June 20, 2020 at 7 p.m., with an exclusive VIP virtual event for paying guests starting at 6 p.m. The online silent auction starts June 12, and will run through June 20.

ABOUT: Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes on-site wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is made accessible to over 1 billion people annually, reaching 150 countries via social media, our websites and the San Diego Zoo Kids network, in children’s hospitals in 12 countries. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible with support from our incredible donors committed to saving species from the brink of extinction.

https://ritz.sandiegozoo.org/