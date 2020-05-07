President Donald J. Trump Announces Judicial Nominees

News

Washington, DC - Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate:

Roderick C. Young, of Virginia, to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Roderick Young currently serves as a United States Magistrate Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Before taking the bench in 2014, Judge Young served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he was the Deputy Criminal Supervisor. Judge Young previously served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, a Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and an Assistant Public Defender for the Portsmouth Public Defender’s Office. Judge Young is also an Adjunct Professor at William & Mary Law School. Judge Young earned his B.A. and M.A. from George Mason University, and his J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law.

Liam P. Hardy, of Virginia, to serve as Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces.

Liam Hardy currently serves as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel at the United States Department of Justice. Previously, Mr. Hardy was a litigation partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Kirkland & Ellis, LLP. Mr. Hardy also serves as a Lecturer on Law at Harvard Law School, and as an Adjunct Professor at Notre Dame Law School. Upon graduation from law school, Mr. Hardy served as a law clerk to Judge Margaret Ryan on the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. He later served as a law clerk to Chief Judge David B. Sentelle on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, and to Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court of the United States. Mr. Hardy earned his B.S.E., magna cum laude, from Princeton University, his M.S. from Stanford University, and his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center, where he served as the Senior Administrative Editor on the Georgetown Law Journal.