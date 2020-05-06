Additional U.S. Foreign Assistance Builds Upon U.S. Leadership in the Global COVID-19 Response

News

Washington, DC - Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State: "As we work together to defeat the coronavirus at home, the United States stands with our global partners in their time of need, as we always have. A healthier world means a healthier United States.

"For more than a half century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security and humanitarian assistance, saving lives all over the planet. The United States led the fight against Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other infectious diseases, as well as humanitarian responses around the globe, including the current crises in Venezuela and Syria.

"Today, the United States continues to demonstrate global leadership in response to the COVID -19 pandemic, with an additional $128 million in global health and humanitarian assistance.

"This enhanced commitment brings our total to more than $900 million in life-saving global health, humanitarian, and economic assistance to more than 120 countries to-date.

"The funding announced today includes $100 million in global health funding to support virus prevention, detection, and control. The remaining $28 million announced today will also help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable refugees and migrants, including through the provision of humanitarian assistance.

"Even while battling the virus on the home-front, the American people remain the world’s greatest humanitarians. Together, private American businesses, nonprofits, charities, and individuals have provided nearly $4 billion in donations and assistance, in addition to government aid. All together, Americans have provided nearly $6.5 billion in government and non-government assistance and donations to the global COVID-19 response, accounting for nearly 60% of global totals.

"The United States continues to welcome high-quality, transparent, no-strings-attached contributions from every donor in the world to help fight this pandemic."