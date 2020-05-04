President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Patrick Hovakimian, of California, to be General Counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Mr. Hovakimian is currently the Associate Deputy Attorney General and Chief of Staff to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen at the Department of Justice. He also served as the Department’s Director of Counter-Transnational Organized Crime and as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of California. As a Federal prosecutor, Mr. Hovakimian prosecuted public corruption and white-collar crime, including multinational bribery and fraud conspiracies.

In addition, Mr. Hovakimian is a Commissioner of the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission of the United States, having been nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate in 2018.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Hovakimian practiced law with Latham & Watkins, LLP, and was a law clerk for the Honorable J.L. Edmondson of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. He holds a B.A. from Occidental College, an M.Phil. from the University of Oxford, where he studied as a Marshall Scholar, and a J.D. from Stanford Law School, where he studied as a Truman Scholar and was an editor of the Stanford Law Review.

Louis W. Bremer, of Connecticut, to be an Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict.

Mr. Bremer is currently a Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management. He has spent the past 20 years focused on defense and national security investments in the United States and emerging markets.

Mr. Bremer was previously appointed to the 2007-2008 Class of White House Fellows and served on the Homeland Security Council in the Executive Office of the President. There, he was the Director of Strategy and Resources and co-author of the 2007 National Strategy for Homeland Security. Before becoming a Fellow, Mr. Bremer was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles, California and an investment banker at J.P. Morgan in New York, New York.

Before his career in finance, Mr. Bremer served for 8 years as a Naval Special Warfare (SEAL) officer. As a Platoon Commander, he led numerous classified, multinational operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina during Operation Joint Forge. Mr. Bremer is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.