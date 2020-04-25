President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Manisha Singh, of Florida, to be Representative of the United States of America to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, with the rank of Ambassador.

Manisha Singh is currently the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs at the State Department. She previously served as the Acting Under Secretary of Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the State Department.

Ms. Singh also previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She was also the Senior Fellow for International Economic Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ms. Singh’s private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank. She earned an LL.M. in International Legal Studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Miami. In addition, she studied at the University of Leiden Law School in the Netherlands.

Shon J. Manasco, of Texas, to be Under Secretary of the Air Force.

Shon Manasco is currently the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for the United Services Automobile Association (USAA), where he led the association’s business solutions, information technology, and innovation organizations, as well as corporate services, enterprise cyber and physical security, procurement, and business alliances.

Prior to joining USAA, Mr. Manasco served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer for Constellation Energy, where he led overall strategy and integration of the human resources and corporate and shared services functions for the company and its businesses.

Mr. Manasco also served as an officer in the United States Army, commanding at Fort Bragg, before becoming Director of Finance and Accounting for the Office of Military Support in Washington, D.C. While in public service, he held numerous staff and leadership positions supporting operational activities of Joint Special Operations forces worldwide.

He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Elizabeth M. Spivey, of Mississippi, to be an Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Legislative Affairs.

Elizabeth Spivey is a founding partner of B+S Strategies, a leading public policy firm that specializes in Federal Government relations, legislative and regulatory consultation, and strategic advice.

Formerly, Ms. Spivey served as the Director of Outreach and Coalitions on the United States House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. From 2007 to 2013, she was Vice President of Government Affairs at Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Ms. Spivey also previously served as Senior Policy Advisor for transportation, homeland security, telecommunications, energy, and environment to Senator Trent Lott from 1997 to 2007. She holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Mississippi.

Jay Winik, of Maryland, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

Gayle Wilson, of California, to be a Member of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Matthew E. Morgan, of Indiana, to be a Member of the Administrative Conference of the United States for a term of three years.

Marlene Carson, of Ohio, to be a member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.

Rachel Thomas, of California, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.

Tanya Street, of Virginia, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.

Andrea Hipwell, of Georgia, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.

Courtney Litvak, of Texas, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.

Brenda Myers-Powell, of Illinois, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.

Suleman Masood, of California, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a term of two years.