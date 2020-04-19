Attorney General William P. Barr's Statement on the 25th Anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing

News

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - United States Attorney General William P. Barr issued the following statement:

“A quarter century after the bombing in the American heartland, we rightly continue to honor the victims, the first responders, and the everyday citizens who immediately acted with courage and selflessness. We should remember that the cowardly act that struck Oklahoma City arose from an extremist ideology. But also we must know that we, as a people, possess the moral clarity and will to overcome those malevolent movements that seek to undermine our principles and divide our nation. The U.S. Department of Justice, along with its local and state partners, worked tirelessly to bring the perpetrator and co-conspirator of the attack to justice. The Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City was more than just a physical structure; it was, as a federal building, nothing less than a physical manifestation of the American people. Make no mistake then that the 168 souls who lost their lives 25 years ago today died for their country. They will never be forgotten, and we will do right by their legacies by continuing to fully dedicate ourselves and all of our resources to defeating those, both at home and abroad, who wish us harm.”