Chinle Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Abusing Two Young Girls

News

Phoenix, Arizona - On March 16, Jarett James, 34, of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to life imprisonment after being convicted of sexually abusing two girls between the ages of 10 and 12. The crimes took place on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation in 2011 and 2012.

On October 18, 2019, a jury found James guilty of one count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child, two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child, and one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Van Buskirk, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-18-08249-PCT-SPL

RELEASE NUMBER: 2020-037_James