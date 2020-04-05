President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Brian D. Miller of Virginia, to be Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, Department of the Treasury.

Mr. Miller currently serves as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Associate Counsel in the Office of White House Counsel. Prior to his current role, Mr. Miller served as an independent corporate monitor and an expert witness. He also practiced law in the areas of ethics and compliance, government contracts, internal investigations, white collar, and suspension and debarment. Mr. Miller has successfully represented clients in government investigations and audits, suspension and debarment proceedings, False Claims Act, and criminal cases.

Mr. Miller served as the Senate-confirmed Inspector General for the General Services Administration for nearly a decade, where he led more than 300 auditors, special agents, attorneys, and support staff in conducting nationwide audits and investigations. As Inspector General, Mr. Miller reported on fraud, waste, and abuse, most notably with respect to excesses at a GSA conference in Las Vegas.

Mr. Miller also served in high-level positions within the Department of Justice, including as Senior Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General and as Special Counsel on Healthcare Fraud. He also served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, where he handled civil fraud, False Claims Act, criminal, and appellate cases.

Mr. Miller received his bachelor’s degree from Temple University, his juris doctorate from the University of Texas, and his Master of Arts from Westminster Theological Seminary.

Peter M. Thomson of Louisiana, to be Inspector General, Central Intelligence Agency.

Mr. Thomson is currently an attorney at Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann, LLC, where he co-chairs the firm’s White Collar Criminal Defense and Information Security Practices. He has tried more than 50 criminal cases to verdict in Federal and State courts, and also has experience in appellate litigation. His practice also includes civil litigation, government investigations, and corporate compliance.

Before joining Stone Pigman, Mr. Thomson was a Federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice for 23 years. He has also served on special assignment with the National Security Agency.

Mr. Thomson received his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from Tulane University.

Katherine A. Crytzer of Tennessee, to be Inspector General, Tennessee Valley Authority.

Ms. Crytzer currently serves as Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Policy, where she provides legal and policy advice to the Assistant Attorney General and Department of Justice leadership.

Prior to her current role, Ms. Crytzer served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, where she represented the United States in criminal and civil cases at both the trial and appellate levels. Before that, Ms. Crytzer was an Associate at Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, representing clients in complex civil litigation in Federal and State courts.

Ms. Crytzer received her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and her juris doctorate, magna cum laude, from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia School of Law.

Andrew A. De Mello of Massachusetts, to be Inspector General, Department of Education.

Mr. De Mello currently serves as a Trial Attorney for the Tax Division at the Department of Justice where he manages all aspects of complex, affirmative, and defensive litigation in United States District and Bankruptcy courts. He has been on detail to the Inspector General’s Office at the Department of Homeland Security as a Senior Special Counsel since October 2019.

Mr. De Mello received his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his juris doctorate from Columbia Law School.

Jason Abend of Virginia, to be Inspector General, Department of Defense.

Mr. Abend currently serves as Senior Policy Advisor, United States Customs and Border Protection.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Abend served in the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Office of Inspector General as a Special Agent. Before that, he served as a Special Agent in the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General, where he led a team investigating complex Federal Housing Administration mortgage and reverse mortgage fraud, civil fraud, public housing assistance fraud, and internal agency personnel cases.

Mr. Abend was also the Founder and CEO of the Public Safety Media Group, LLC, a professional services firm that provided strategic and operational human resources consulting, training, and advertising to Federal, State, and local public safety agencies, the United States Military, and Intelligence agencies.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Abend worked as a Special Agent at the United States Secret Service and as an Intelligence Research Specialist at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Mr. Abend received his bachelor’s degree from American University and has received master’s degrees from both American University and George Washington University.