Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey, ADHS Director Dr. Christ Share COVID-19 Updates:

Monday, Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ held a briefing to share updates on COVID-19. The Governor announced the issuance of an Executive Order clarifying businesses and operations deemed “essential” by the state and providing certainty to business owners, employees and families. He also issued an Executive Order implementing an Enhanced Surveillance Advisory that will accelerate tracking of COVID-19 cases and strengthen the Arizona Department of Health Services’ ability to respond to the outbreak.



Last week, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued updated guidance related to dining establishments, child care providers, nursing homes, and additional social distancing measures. The guidance, which aligns with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends canceling or postponing gatherings of 10 or more people. For more information, click HERE.