News

Yuma, Arizona - It was a quiet Sunday morning when the phones began to ring at the police station in the town of Molina de Segura, Spain. “A lion is on the loose,” the callers reported, asking for assistance. The “policia” responded with great success, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

They apprehended the creature in a flash. But, it was not a lion. Alas, it was a rather large pooch whose owner had given it a haircut to mimic the mane and tail of a lion.