President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate the Following Individual to a Key Administration Post and the Selection of Other Individuals

Washington, DC - Friday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Dana T. Wade of the District of Columbia, to be the Assistant Secretary for Housing, Federal Housing Commissioner.

Mrs. Wade was previously the Acting Federal Housing Commissioner and Assistant Secretary for Housing from July 2017 to June 2018. In this capacity, she oversaw over 2,400 employees and implemented enhanced risk management and monitoring of the Federal Housing Agency’s $1.3 trillion portfolio. Wade also served as a Program Associate Director for General Government at the Office of Management and Budget from December 2018 to December 2019, where she led budget oversight for six Executive Branch agencies with a keen focus on financial services, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and multiple independent agencies. She has also held some of the most senior staff positions in Congress, serving as the Deputy Staff Director for the United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Development and the Republican Deputy Staff Director for the United States Senate Committee on Appropriations under Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL). Wade holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Economics from Georgetown University.