News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 2:33 A.M., Yuma Police officers responded to a multiple vehicle collision in the 2400 block of W. 3rd Street.

The initial investigation revealed a 42 year old male was driving a grey 2017 Chevrolet truck westbound. The Chevrolet truck struck a parked Ford truck at a high rate of speed causing the Chevrolet to roll over multiple times. A 33 year old female passenger was discovered trapped in the Chevrolet truck. The female was stabilized by officers on scene and she was extracted by the Yuma Fire Department.

The female was transported to YRMC with serious injuries. The driver was also transported to YRMC with minor pain.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this case.

The 2400 block of W. 3rd Street is currently shut down until the investigation is completed.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.