Wellton, Arizona - On Thursday, February 13th, Bill Heidner, Museum Curator of the Yuma Proving Ground Heritage Center, will present “The Korean War – from Task Force Smith to the Frozen Chosin – results and ramifications” at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellton Library.

The Chosin Reservoir campaign was directed mainly against the 1st Marine Division of the U.S., which had disembarked in eastern North Korea and moved inland in severe winter weather to a mountainous area near the reservoir. In a surprise attack, more than 100,000 Chinese troops trapped American forces in some of the harshest, most remote territory of the Korean nation. Learn more about the most harrowing battle of the Korean War. There is no charge to attend.



William Heidner (retired Army Sgt. 1st Class) is the Museum Curator for the Museum Activity and Heritage Center of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, a position he has held for many years. In 2014, he was selected as the U.S. Army Garrison-Yuma Employee of the Year.



Heidner was recently published in the findings for the 9th International Conference on Military Geosciences. His paper, “Preparing for War in the Desert Southwest: From the Desert Training Center to the Yuma Test Station (and Beyond)” is Chapter 3 of the book published by Springer Scientific titled Military Geosciences and Desert Warfare – Past Lessons and Modern Challenges (Editors McDonald, Eric V. & Bullard, Thomas).



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.