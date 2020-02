News

Washington, DC - Letter from the President to Certain Chairmen and a Chairwoman of House and Senate Committees:

Dear Mr. Chairman: (Dear Madam Chairwoman:)

In accordance with section 1264 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018 (Public Law 115-91), as amended, I am transmitting notice on a change made to the Legal and Policy Frameworks Guiding the United States’ Use of Military Force and Related National Security Operations.

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP