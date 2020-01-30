Decline in Drug Overdose Deaths

News

Washington, DC - Today, White House officials issued the following statements after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released official 2018 mortality statistics that showed drug overdose deaths declined for the first time in 29 years.

“This sign of progress is an example of what can happen when an Administration prioritizes an issue, makes the necessary investments, and deploys a whole-of-government approach to accomplishing our ultimate goal of saving lives. While there are still far too many Americans dying from drug overdoses, today’s historic news means fewer parents burying their children, fewer friends mourning the loss of their loved ones, and fewer communities hurting – and that is an incredible thing,” Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll said.

“Those suffering from addiction were ignored, indeed forgotten, for decades. In 2018, there were 4.1% fewer deaths in America from drug overdoses than in 2017. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump Administration have brought an unprecedented level of leadership to combating this crisis, and for the first time in nearly 30 years, drug overdose deaths have declined in America,” Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said.