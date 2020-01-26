Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

News

Comstock, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Comstock Station arrested a convicted sex offender, January 16.

“Our agents work hard to keep these predators out of our communities,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “I am proud of our agents and the work they do to keep our border secure.”

Agents apprehended a 30-year-old citizen of Mexico, after he entered the United States illegally. During processing, records checks revealed that he was convicted for rape of a child in 2009, and for aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2010. He was issued a Final Order of Removal in 2015 and subsequently removed.

His prior order of removal will be reinstated and he faces a felony charge of 8 USC § 1326 – illegal reentry after deportation – which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.