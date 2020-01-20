Arizona Governor Ducey’s Statement On USMCA Ratification

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement regarding Congress’s ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“The ratification of the USMCA represents a historic day for Arizona, our nation, and our trade relationships. This new trade agreement means more jobs and opportunities in Arizona. And it paves the way for even more trade in the future.

“As a trade powerhouse, Arizona stands to gain big with this updated agreement in place. Already, trade with Mexico and Canada supports more than 228,000 Arizona jobs and $20 billion annually. The USMCA will strengthen these relationships and set the stage for a new generation of closer economic ties with our international neighbors.

“This deal required plenty of give and take on all sides and was never guaranteed. I credit the administration and everyone involved for their persistence and hard work to make this monumental achievement happen. I also thank Senator Sinema, Senator McSally and the entire delegation for their unanimous support.

“It’s a new day for trade in Arizona and around the country. Arizona looks forward to building on these exciting opportunities to bring even more jobs to our state.”