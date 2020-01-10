Rescan Your TV To Keep Valued Programming

News

Yuma, Arizona - All viewers who currently receive the Channel 11, or Channel 13 line-up through a roof top antenna should re-scan their TV before January 17th 2020. This will allow viewers to keep receiving valued programming without interruption, including the exciting 2020 Summer Olympic games live from Tokyo.

To reprogram a TV, open the TV’s Menu and select Channel Line-up or Auto-Tune. Select Rescan, and allow the TV to search for nearby TV stations. If a station is missing, try re-scanning again.

If you currently pay any TV provider for your service, and don’t have an antenna, you don’t need to do anything to keep your current service.