Museum Mania

News

Zagreb, Croatia - There’s a museum dedicated to unknown animals in Portland, ME [go figure]. Then there is the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, WI and the Museum of the Weird in Austin. But if you want to visit the Museum of Hangovers you’ll have to go abroad to Zagreb, Croatia, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

It is the brainstorm of a college student there and is dedicated to chronicling strange and, sometimes, disturbing tales of the “morning after.” Founder Rino Dubokovic says his aim is to make people aware of what can happen when they overindulge by sharing stories of odd and sometimes scary hangover experiences.