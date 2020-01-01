Woman Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Second Degree Murder

News

Interior, South Dakota - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Interior, South Dakota, woman convicted of Second Degree Murder was sentenced by Chief Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Krystin Spotted Calf, age 36, was sentenced on December 18, 2019, to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Spotted Calf was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2018. During the early morning hours of August 11, 2018, Spotted Calf struck the victim, her step-father, Jeffrey Lynn Janis, Sr., multiple times with a tire iron after a dispute. Janis was pronounced dead at the Bennett County Hospital Emergency Room from blunt force trauma to the head.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs - Office of Justice Services, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman prosecuted the case.

Spotted Calf was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.