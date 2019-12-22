Governor Ducey’s 2019 Statement On The Celebration Of Hanukkah

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on the celebration of Hanukkah, which begins tonight at sundown:

“Tonight in Arizona and around the world, families and friends will come together to celebrate Hanukkah and light the first candle on the menorah.

“Lighting the menorah is a tradition that honors the miracle of Hanukkah and symbolizes the incredible faith and perseverance of the Jewish people. For these eight nights, let us be reminded that faith in God will conquer even in the darkest of times.

“Arizona wishes those observing Hanukkah a holiday filled with warmth and hope. From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Hanukkah.”