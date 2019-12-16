Virginia Tax Lobbyist Sentenced to Prison for Filing a False Tax Return

News

Alexandria, Virginia - An Alexandria, tax lobbyist was sentenced to one year in prison Friday for willfully filing a false tax return, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to court documents, attorney James F. Miller, 67, underreported his gross income on his 2010 through 2014 tax returns by more than $2.2 million. Miller, a tax policy lobbyist and former employee of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, filed multiple false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). These returns omitted partnership income he received from two law firms and the gross receipts he received from his own lobbying firm. The total tax loss resulting from Miller’s fraudulent conduct was more than $730,000.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, ordered Miller to serve one year of supervised release and to pay restitution to the United States in the amount of $735,933.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman and U.S. Attorney Terwilliger commended agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Assistant United State Attorney Ryan S. Faulconer from the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Terri-Lei O’Malley of the Tax Division, who prosecuted the case.