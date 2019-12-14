New York Man Pleads Guilty to Providing Material Support to Terrorists

News

St. Louis, Missouri - Nihad Rosic, 31, of Utica, New York, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and one count of providing material support to terrorists. Rosic appeared today before Judge Catherine D. Perry who accepted his plea and set his sentencing for April 16, 2020.

Also charged in the indictment are: Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, his wife Sedina Unkic Hodzic, and Armin Harcevic, all of St. Louis County, Missouri, and Mediha Medy Salkicevic, of Schiller Park, Illinois. All defendants were charged and convicted of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists.

According to court documents, Rosic, agreed with co-defendant Ramiz Hodzic and others that they would provide material support, that being money and materials identified in the indictment, to Abdullah Ramo Pazara and others who engaged in combat against various entities and personnel in Syria and elsewhere. Such combat necessarily involved the unlawful, willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of persons abroad. In May 2014, Rosic communicated directly with Pazara concerning Rosic’s plans to travel to Syria, meet Pazara, and join him in combat against various persons and entities in Syria.

Rosic faces up to 15 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $250,000, per count. In determining the actual sentence, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

Assistant Attorney General Demers and U.S Attorney Jensen commended the St. Louis FBI and all of the Joint Terrorism Task Force Joint partners for their commitment and tenacity in a lengthy and complex investigation as well as their dedication to this successful prosecution.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Postal Inspection Service, St. Louis Metropolitan and St. Louis County Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Drake, Howard Marcus and Kenneth Tihen of the Eastern District of Missouri and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Green of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.