President Trump at the 2019 Congressional Ball

Published: 13 December 2019 13 December 2019

Washington, DC - Remarks by President Trump at the 2019 Congressional Ball:

THE PRESIDENT:  Well, thank you very much.  We’re having a very exciting month in Washington, D.C.  There haven’t been too many like it.

I will say this: We have the best economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country.  (Applause.)  And the stock market, as you probably have heard — all those 401(k)s and all of those jobs out there — the stock market just hit a brand-new high.  That will be 129 records that we have in, really, fairly much — substantially less than three years.  So, that’s something.

Our country is doing really great.  I want to thank everybody for being here.  I want to thank our great Vice President and Karen for being with us.  (Applause.)  Where’s Mike?  Thank you.  Thank you, Karen.  Thank you.

And I want to congratulate Melania.  She did such a beautiful job with the decorations.  (Applause.)  She did such a beautiful job.

We’re very proud of this country.  We’re very proud of this home.  We call it a home; some Presidents called it a house.  And some Presidents called it much worse than a house, I will say.  (Laughter.)  But we love the White House.  It’s a special place.  And our country is a special country.

I just want to thank you.  We’re going to come down and mingle and see everybody.  We’ll spend some time here.

Have a good time tonight.  But Happy New Year, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah.  We’re going to have a fantastic year.  We’re going to have the best year we’ve had in many, many decades.  This is — we’re set up for one great, big, beautiful success.

Thank you all for being here.  Thank you for being with us.  Thank you very much.  Thank you.