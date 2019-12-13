News

Washington, DC - Remarks by President Trump at the 2019 Congressional Ball:

THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. We’re having a very exciting month in Washington, D.C. There haven’t been too many like it.

I will say this: We have the best economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country. (Applause.) And the stock market, as you probably have heard — all those 401(k)s and all of those jobs out there — the stock market just hit a brand-new high. That will be 129 records that we have in, really, fairly much — substantially less than three years. So, that’s something.

Our country is doing really great. I want to thank everybody for being here. I want to thank our great Vice President and Karen for being with us. (Applause.) Where’s Mike? Thank you. Thank you, Karen. Thank you.

And I want to congratulate Melania. She did such a beautiful job with the decorations. (Applause.) She did such a beautiful job.

We’re very proud of this country. We’re very proud of this home. We call it a home; some Presidents called it a house. And some Presidents called it much worse than a house, I will say. (Laughter.) But we love the White House. It’s a special place. And our country is a special country.

I just want to thank you. We’re going to come down and mingle and see everybody. We’ll spend some time here.

Have a good time tonight. But Happy New Year, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah. We’re going to have a fantastic year. We’re going to have the best year we’ve had in many, many decades. This is — we’re set up for one great, big, beautiful success.

Thank you all for being here. Thank you for being with us. Thank you very much. Thank you.