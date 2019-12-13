President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Jessie K. Liu of Virginia, to be the Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Department of the Treasury.

Ms. Liu currently serves as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia. She also serves as Chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, a group of United States Attorneys that represent the United States Attorney community and provide advice and counsel to the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management. Previously, Ms. Liu served in a number of senior positions across the government, including as Deputy General Counsel for the Department of the Treasury, as well as in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice. In addition, she was a partner at the law firms of Morrison & Foerster and Jenner & Block. Ms. Liu clerked for then-Chief Judge Carolyn Dineen King of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Houston, Texas, and received her A.B., summa cum laude, from Harvard University in 1995 and J.D. from Yale Law School in 1998.

William Zollars of Kansas to be a Member of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors for the remainder of a seven-year term expiring December 8, 2022.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to be Members of the National Council on the Arts for the remainder of a six-year term expiring September 3, 2024:

Daniel Asia of Arizona.

Winifred Bingham of Florida.

President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Mississippi River Commission:

Mark Toy of California, to be designated President.

Robert F. Whittle, Jr. of Connecticut.

D. Peter Helmlinger of Washington.

The following individuals to be Members of the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy for terms of three years beginning December 31, 2019:

John “Jack” Keane of Virginia.

H.R. McMaster of Pennsylvania.

The following individuals to be Members of the Board of Visitors to the United States Naval Academy for terms of three years beginning December 31, 2019:

Anthony Parker of the District of Columbia.

Joseph Walsh of Connecticut.

The following individuals to be Members of the Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking for a two-year term:

Karen Cheeks-Lomax of New York.

Esta Soler of California.

The following individuals to be Members of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: