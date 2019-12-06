Border Patrol K9 Discovers Methamphetamine at Immigration Checkpoint

News

Del Rio, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station seized over 17 pounds of methamphetamine at an immigration checkpoint, December 2.

“Checkpoints play a key role in keeping these dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “Though designed for immigration inspections, our checkpoints routinely yield large seizures of narcotics. I commend our agents for their diligence in keeping these dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

Agents assigned to the Highway 277 checkpoint arrested a 19-year-old Dallas man with more than $700,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden under the center console of the vehicle. The man and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.