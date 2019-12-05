Yuma Sector Arrests Previously Deported Felon with Conviction of Sexual Assault of a Child

News

Yuma, Arizona - Border Patrol agents working along the Colorado River Wednesday afternoon apprehended a previously deported aggravated felon with a conviction for sexual assault of a minor under 13.

Border Patrol agents apprehended two adult males, one from Guatemala and one from Mexico, after they crossed illegally into the United States. During processing, agents identified the illegal alien from Guatemala as 35-year-old Vini Santos-Lopez, a felon convicted of sexual assault of a minor under 13 in Plainfield, New Jersey, a crime for which he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Upon further investigation, the previously deported, aggravated felon admitted to illegally crossing the border to travel to Chula Vista, California.

The second male, a 34-year-old male from Mexico, admitted to crossing the border illegally in order to travel to Los Angeles.

The Guatemalan national will be processed as a previously deported aggravated felon. The Mexican national will be processed for immigration violations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll-free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life