President Donald J. Trump Approves South Dakota Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of South Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from September 9 to September 26, 2019.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, and Yankton and the Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation and the Yankton Indian Reservation.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding in the counties of Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton and the Flandreau Santee Indian Reservation and the Yankton Indian Reservation.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James R. Stephenson as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.