Washington, DC - One Nomination and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate:

NOMINATION SENT TO THE SENATE:

Elaine A. McCusker, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), vice David L. Norquist, resigned.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Doug Manchester, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, which was sent to the Senate on January 16, 2019.