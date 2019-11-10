Presidential Message on the 244th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps

News

Washington, DC - As Commander in Chief, I send my best wishes to the United States Marine Corps on its 244th birthday.

Since 1775, Marines have been known for always being faithful in their duty to defend our country and Constitution and for striking fear in the hearts of America’s adversaries. From their inception at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, Marines have fought in “every clime and place” without ever losing their nerve.

As we solemnly look ahead to the 75th Anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima this coming February, we are reminded that even in the face of hostile enemy fire, Marines never falter and never fail. The courage shown over the course of that battle—memorably captured in the iconic photo of our flag being raised on Mount Suribachi—is forever enshrined in the heart of our Nation.

In recounting the 244 historic years of the United States Marine Corps, we remember the courage and conviction of the Marines who laid down their lives in defense of freedom. Their relentless toughness, outstanding leadership, and unwavering allegiance are invaluable assets to our Nation, protecting our freedom and our way of life.

Melania and I pray that God watch over all of the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.

Semper Fidelis!