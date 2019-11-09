President Donald J. Trump Amends 2012 New Mexico Disaster Declaration

News

Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico - Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the Santa Clara Pueblo by authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for Public Assistance projects undertaken as a result of flooding during the period of June 22 to July 12, 2012.

Under former President Obama’s major disaster declaration issued for the State of New Mexico on August 24, 2012, Federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75 percent Federal funding of total eligible costs.

Under President Trump’s order, the Federal share for Public Assistance has been increased to 90 percent of the total eligible costs for the Santa Clara Pueblo.