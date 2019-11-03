Residential Fire in the 100 block south 10th Avenue

News

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 5:51 a.m., officers responded to 100 block south 10th Avenue for a reported residential fire.

Officers evacuated the nearby residences to assist the Yuma Fire Department.

The 100 block south 10th Avenue was closed for approximately two hours. No injuries were reported during this incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.