News

Washington, DC - Six Nominations Sent to the Senate:

Sarah C. Arbes, of Virginia, to be an Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, vice Matthew Bassett, resigned.

Todd C. Chapman, of Texas, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Lanny Erdos, of Ohio, to be Director of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, vice Joseph G. Pizarchik.

Robert J. Feitel, of Maryland, to be Inspector General, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, vice Hubert T. Bell, Jr., retired.

Grace Karaffa Obermann, of Virginia, to be a Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claims for a term of fifteen years, vice Susan G. Braden, term expired.

Michael D. Weahkee, of New Mexico, to be Director of the Indian Health Service, Department of Health and Human Services, for the term of four years, vice Yvette Roubideaux, term expired.