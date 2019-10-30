News

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Details
Written by White House White House
Published: 30 October 2019 30 October 2019

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Bella Hounakey of Michigan, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a two-year term.

Patrick James Wright of Michigan, to be a Member of the Federal Services Impasses Panel for the remainder of a five-year term expiring January 10, 2024.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking, for two-year terms:

  • Kevin P. Malone of Nevada
  • Timothy Ballard of Utah
  • Kristin Weis of Oklahoma
  • Linda Smith of Washington
  • Diana Mao of California
  • Bruce Deel of Georgia
  • Teresa Lynn Davidson of Iowa
  • Jennifer Jensen of California
  • Sandra L. Morgan of California