President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Bella Hounakey of Michigan, to be a Member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking for a two-year term.

Patrick James Wright of Michigan, to be a Member of the Federal Services Impasses Panel for the remainder of a five-year term expiring January 10, 2024.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to be Members of the Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking, for two-year terms: