Update on Yuma Fire Department Firefighters battling California Wildfires

Yuma, Arizona - After arriving in the Riverside, California area, the team YFD’s personnel are attached to worked in the City of Beaumont, California for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They responded to any reports received of brush fires in the area of that community.

As of late Saturday (10/26) the team was released from the Beaumont area and reassigned to the “Kincade Fire” in Sonoma County, California. They arrived late Sunday morning and were soon assigned to structure protection duties, working through the night. As of this morning, they are getting some rest before returning to their structure protection duties. Yuma Fire Department personnel are reported to be doing well and are in good spirits.

At last report the “Kincade Fire” is burning over 66,000 acres with 5% contained. Please keep these personnel and the residents of the affected area in your thoughts and prayers.

More information about this fire is available at, https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2019/10/23/kincade-fire/