CBP Seizes 311 Pounds of Cocaine inside a Tank in San Juan

San Juan, Puerto Rico - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seized 311 pounds (141 kilos) of cocaine Monday, which were concealed inside a tank arriving on the Santo Domingo – San Juan ferry at the Pan American Dock. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $3.5 million.

“Smugglers seek to enter their illicit drug loads into the international supply chain by concealing them with legitimate goods”, stated Roberto Vaquero, Assistant Director of Field Operations for Border Security in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Our officers’ outstanding ability to work as a team, along with the utilization of all available tools, resulted in the detection of these narcotics, preventing their entrance into our communities.”

On Oct. 14, CBP Officers utilized non-intrusive scanners to inspect cargo arriving from Santo Domingo and referred a tank for secondary inspection. Inside the tank, officers discovered cylinder containers. Officers opened the cylinder containers and discovered 122 brick shape objects, which tested positive to the properties of cocaine.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents assumed custody of the seized cocaine for further investigation.

CBP’s mission is to safeguard America’s borders thereby protecting the public from dangerous people and materials while enhancing the Nation’s global economic competitiveness by enabling legitimate trade and travel.