Yuma, Arizona - From its humble beginnings to the multimillion-dollar industry it is today, country music has always been uniquely American. Country music’s journey, and that of its musicians, are explored in an 8-episode, 16-hour series “Country Music: a Film by Ken Burns,” which recently aired on most PBS stations.

The Wellton Library and the Main Library will host abridged screenings of “Country Music” this November. Join us to a view a 47-minute segment created from the series, and afterwards, discuss the history of country music and your favorite artists! There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, November 2nd • 10:30 a.m.

Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton AZ



Saturday, November 9th • 10:00 a.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma AZ



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.